TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.19.

TRUE stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,604 shares of company stock valued at $577,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

