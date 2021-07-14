Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $98.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares in the company, valued at $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,409 shares of company stock worth $2,043,588 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,055. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.