Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE TRQ opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

