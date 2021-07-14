U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 140,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,135. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,900,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.