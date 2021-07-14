U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.