UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.