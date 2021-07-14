UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

TRI stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $102.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

