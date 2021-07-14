UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

BOKF opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

