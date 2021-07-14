UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.