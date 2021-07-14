UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on H. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

