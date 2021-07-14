UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 2,507.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

