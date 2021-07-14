UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 260.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in nCino were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,448 shares of company stock worth $27,494,050. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

