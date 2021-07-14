UBS Group AG Has $710,000 Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 478.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $47,058,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $36,217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $35,143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $25,765,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BNL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

