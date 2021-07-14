UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 262.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

