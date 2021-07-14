UBS Group AG Purchases 6,890 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.