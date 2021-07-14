UBS Group AG Sells 11,790 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

