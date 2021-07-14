UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

