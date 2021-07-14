UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.91.
UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UDR opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 259.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $52.59.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
