UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in UDR by 18.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 259.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

