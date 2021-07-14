Unibright One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $198.17 million and $2.22 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.31 or 0.00852640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

