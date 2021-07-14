United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 243,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,408,520 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $51.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $5,255,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

