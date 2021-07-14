United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given a $40.98 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been assigned a $40.98 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

