United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.71. 15,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,341,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

