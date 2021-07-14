Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 818,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,497. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 806.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 725,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

