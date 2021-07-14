Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.08. 549,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

