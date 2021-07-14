Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson Sells 6,805 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson sold 6,805 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UONE traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 1,329,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

