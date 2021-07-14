USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

