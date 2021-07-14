Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Usio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,743. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

