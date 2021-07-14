Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $89.27 million and $4.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00853308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.