Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

