Uwe Schramm Sells 3,551 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $297,326.67.

ALTR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,272. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

