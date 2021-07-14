V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 397.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,428,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $8,498,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

