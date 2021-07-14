Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

