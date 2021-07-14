Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $215,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $410.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.14 and a 52 week high of $411.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.