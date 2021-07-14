Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 209.4% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.