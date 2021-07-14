Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 209.4% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
