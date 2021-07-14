Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $89,381,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

