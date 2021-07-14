Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Coupa Software stock traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $251.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,725. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.