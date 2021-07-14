Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.06. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 28,425 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

