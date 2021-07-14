Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ventas reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 285,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,478. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.