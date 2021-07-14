Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.79

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 186114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

