Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 76,085 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 76,085 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE VRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,562. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.62.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.