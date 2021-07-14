Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 76,085 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 76,085 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE VRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,562. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

