Veritable L.P. Acquires 777 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

