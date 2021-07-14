Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NFLX stock opened at $543.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

