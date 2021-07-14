Veritable L.P. Buys 802 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.