Veritable L.P. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

