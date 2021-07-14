Veritable L.P. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.4% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

NYSE UNP opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.68. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

