Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $281.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

