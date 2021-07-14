Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.48 and a one year high of $260.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

