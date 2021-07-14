Veritable L.P. Sells 2,743 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 830,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $110,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 19,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

