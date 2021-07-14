Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

NYSE:MLM opened at $352.02 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.