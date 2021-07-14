Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 203,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,784,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

